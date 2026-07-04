Assam: Minister Kaushik Rai orders Speedy Formation of State Food Commission

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai on Friday directed officials to expedite the constitution of the State Food Commission under the National Food Security Act, 2013, while reviewing key departmental initiatives, including paddy procurement and preparations for the proposed distribution of masur dal and sugar.

Chairing a departmental review meeting, Rai held detailed discussions on issues relating to food security, public distribution and consumer welfare, stressing the need for transparency, accountability and timely implementation of government programmes.

The meeting reviewed the proposal for constituting the State Food Commission in accordance with the provisions of the National Food Security Act and the relevant State Rules. Officials informed the Minister that the Commission will comprise seven members, including one representative each from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities, along with at least two women members. Emphasising the importance of the Commission in ensuring effective implementation and monitoring of food security provisions, Rai instructed the department to initiate the process for its constitution without delay. Reviewing the ongoing paddy procurement process, the Minister directed Assam Food & Civil Supplies Corporation Limited Managing Director Diganta Das to thoroughly examine the procedures followed by rice mills involved in procurement and to take immediate corrective measures wherever irregularities or discrepancies are detected. To further enhance transparency in the procurement system, Rai also ordered the reshuffling of officials and employees associated with the process before the next procurement season begins. The meeting also assessed preparations for the proposed distribution of masur dal and sugar under the department’s welfare initiatives. The Minister asked officials to complete all logistical and administrative arrangements at the earliest so that the scheme can be formally launched by the Chief Minister on August 1, 2026.

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