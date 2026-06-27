Sivasagar: Food Safety Department conducts intensive inspection drive at Simaluguri

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: On Friday, the Food Safety Department, Sivasagar, in collaboration with personnel from the Simaluguri Municipal Board, carried out an intensive inspection drive across various fruit and vegetable retail and wholesale establishments in Simaluguri.

During the inspection, tomato samples were collected and sent to the State Public Health Laboratory (SPHL) for quality analysis. As part of the awareness initiative, informational leaflets highlighting the harmful effects of excessive pesticide use and artificial ripening agents in fruits and vegetables were distributed among vendors and consumers.

The inspection team also visited several grocery retail outlets. Expired food products detected during the inspections were directed to be disposed of immediately, and additional food samples were collected for quality assurance testing.

Furthermore, samples of different varieties of masala (spices)were collected from the Simaluguri Kendriya Daily Bazaar to test for the presence of artificial colours.

112 arrested in 9 months: Dibrugarh Police destroys narcotics worth Rs 1.4 crore on anti-drug day

Dibrugarh, June 26: Police forces across India marked the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Friday by destroying seized narcotics worth crores of rupees, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for a “detect, deduct and destroy” strategy against drug trafficking networks.

In Assam’s Dibrugarh, police destroyed seized narcotics worth approximately Rs 1.4 crore, including 271 grams of brown sugar and 77 kg of ganja. (ANI)

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