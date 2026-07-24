Assam: Minister Kaushik Rai reviews Flood Relief Distribution and Supply of Essential Commodities

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai on Thursday reviewed the lifting and distribution of relief materials, the availability of essential commodities, stock positions and prevailing market prices in the major flood-affected districts of Upper Assam and North Assam.

Chairing a video conference with District Commissioners and senior officials, the Minister assessed the flood situation and reviewed measures to ensure the uninterrupted supply of foodgrains and other essential commodities in the affected areas.

Rai directed all District Commissioners and district officials to maintain close coordination among the departments concerned and ensure the timely distribution of relief materials to flood-affected people.

He also instructed the district administrations to remain vigilant to prevent any disruption to the supply chain of essential commodities. Stressing the need for continuous monitoring, the Minister directed district-level task forces to function round the clock and keep a close watch on market prices, taking immediate action against any unjustified price rise.

Reiterating the State Government’s commitment to supporting flood-affected people, Rai said that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, every effort is being made to ensure that relief materials and essential services reach every affected family without delay.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department Biswaranjan Samal emphasised the need to expedite the milling of the remaining procured paddy and ensure that the rice is handed over to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) at the earliest to prevent damage to the stock.

He also urged district task forces to maintain strict vigilance over the prices of essential commodities through regular monitoring and close coordination among the departments concerned.

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