Assam: Minister Kaushik Rai reviews Preparedness for NFSA Distribution

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai reviewed the preparedness for the distribution of masur dal and sugar to beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and directed all stakeholders to ensure the timely delivery of the essential commodities.

The review meeting was held in the conference hall of the Minister’s office at Janata Bhawan, Dispur, where he assessed the progress of the scheme and reviewed the procurement, supply and distribution mechanisms. Departmental officials and representatives of the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) briefed the Minister on the current status of the initiative.

During the meeting, Rai stressed the need to ensure the timely availability of masur dal and sugar for all eligible beneficiaries across the state. He instructed officials and NAFED representatives to maintain close coordination, streamline operational arrangements and strictly adhere to the prescribed timelines to strengthen the supply chain and distribution network.

The Minister said the Assam Government remains committed to strengthening food security and ensuring the effective implementation of welfare schemes. He reiterated that the government is working to ensure that the benefits of such schemes reach every eligible beneficiary in a transparent, efficient and timely manner.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Biswaranjan Samal, Secretary Anusuya Dutta Baruah, Commissioner Hemanta Bhuyan and other senior officials of the Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department.

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