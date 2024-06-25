Assam: Minister Keshab Mahanta meets ADB representatives in Dispur

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) met the state fisheries minister Keshab Mahanta in Dispur on Monday to discuss cooperation in the development of the fisheries sector in Assam. The team, led by ADB Senior Natural Resources and Agriculture Specialist Sune Kim, discussed the Sustainable Wetlands and Integrated Fisheries Transformation (SWIFT) Project to be implemented with ADB-approved funds. The project will be implemented at a total cost of Rs 798.88 crore. The ADB fact-finding team, led by Kim, includes ADB Senior Project Officer Dennis A. Lopez, Project Analyst (INRM, South Asia) Raghavendra Neduvinamani and Community and Livelihood Development Expert Ajit Patnaik. Additional Chief Secretary (Fisheries Department) K C Samaria and Director Fisheries GS Das were also present during the meeting between the fisheries minister and the ADB delegation.

Also Read: Assam: Transport Minister Keshab Mahanta chairs meeting of senior transport officials (sentinelassam.com)