Assam: Transport Minister Keshab Mahanta chairs meeting of senior transport officials

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The newly appointed Transport Minister of Assam, Keshab Mahanta, participated in an important meeting with top officials of the department at Janata Bhawan in Dispur on Thursday. The meeting was attended by senior officials of the transport department, the Directorate of Inland Water Transport, and the Assam State Transport Corporation under the department, including State Transport Secretary Adil Khan and Transport Commissioner Ankur Jain. During this meeting, the new transport minister took stock of the work of the department.

The minister took stock of the internal structure, revenue collection process, and routine work of the branches of the transport department and advised the officers to ensure that the public does not face any inconvenience in its functioning. The minister also advocated giving top priority to the safety of passengers and paying special attention to road safety. The meeting also urged the departmental officers to make efforts to resolve the grievances faced by the public in the field of transport and communication in the state at the earliest. The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary to the Transport Department Gaurav Upadhyay, Assam State Transport Corporation Director Chinmoi Phukan, Joint Secretary to the Transport Department Susmita Kakati, Special Duty Officer Gautam Das, Deputy Commissioner of Transport Bhaskarjyoti Das, Assistant Commissioner of Transport Siddharth Saikia, District Transport Officer (Chief Commissionerate) Dipanjali Bora, and Kamrup (Metropolitan) District Transport Officer Tasmin Aftab.

