Assam: Minister Pijush Hazarika meets representatives of multiple communities

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of Assam, Pijush Hazarika today met with the representatives of the Moran, Motok and Koch Rajbangshi communities in separate meetings at his office premises and discussed multiple problems that they have been facing over time. The minister also discussed about future projects and ideas for the development of these communities. Minister Jayanta Mallabarua also attended the meeting of the representatives of the Koch Rajbangshi people with Minister Pijush Hazarika.

