Assam: Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika takes stock of flood situation in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika conducted a comprehensive review on Monday at Janata Bhawan. The minister, alongside divisional chief engineers and executive engineers from every division, assessed the current status of flood prevention efforts across the state.

During the telephonic conference, Minister Hazarika emphasized the urgent need for continuous effort in flood prevention and directed engineers to maintain unwavering focus on their tasks. He acknowledged the severe damage caused by recent floods to embankments managed by the Water Resources Department and other agencies along the Siang and various locations in the state.

In light of these challenges, Hazarika instructed divisional engineers to monitor the progress of embankment repairs diligently and ensure swift completion of restoration efforts in affected areas. Additionally, he stressed the importance of proactive measures to prevent erosion as river waters recede, underscoring the department’s commitment to safeguarding public safety and infrastructure.

Addressing the immediate needs, the minister highlighted the essential stockpiling of materials such as porcupines, sandbags, and geo bags across all districts. These resources are crucial for effective flood mitigation and erosion control measures, which remain a top priority for the department.

Recognizing the relentless efforts of departmental engineers and staff, Minister Hazarika commended their round-the-clock dedication to managing flood and erosion crises. He urged continued commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property across the state.

Moreover, following discussions with divisional chief engineers and departmental officials, Minister Hazarika approved plans for constructing 206 kilometers of new embankments this year. These projects are set to address critical areas identified as high priority for flood protection and erosion control. The minister emphasized the importance of ensuring the effectiveness of newly constructed embankments and maintaining their integrity through rigorous monitoring and maintenance protocols.

