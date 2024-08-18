Assam: Minister Piyush Hazarika inaugurates Adivasi Development Council office in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, Piyush Hazarika, inaugurated the office of the Adivasi Welfare and Development Council at Lokhra on Saturday. The council, formed by the state government, aims to promote comprehensive development of tribal communities.

Minister Hazarika highlighted the government’s initiatives for tribal and tea community development, including model schools in tea plantation areas, special reservations for medical and engineering courses, and land rights for tea tribes living in plantation areas for 200 years.

He urged the council members to work dedicatedly for the betterment of tribal people. The government’s efforts demonstrate its commitment to empowering marginalized communities and recognizing their contributions to Assam’s economy.

