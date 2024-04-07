Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP governmen has changed lives of people: Minister Piyush Hazarika

GAURISAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government has changed the lives of the people of the country. The people have been benefited from various schemes undertaken by the central and State governments including Ujwala, Ayushman Card , PMAY etc. This was stated by Assam Water Resources Information and Public Relations Minister Piyush Hazarika in an election campaign rally at Dikhowmukh Milita Silpi Samaj auditorium on the outskirts of Gaurisagar in Sivasagar. Before the meeting minister Hazarika, who is campaigning for BJP-alliance candidate Tapon Kumar Gogoi in Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, lighted a lantern at the bust of Kamala Saikia, the first martyr journalist of Assam and the pioneer of greater Dikhowmukh area, situated at Bharlua Tini Ali.

Criticizing Congress as a party of distributing yarn blankets, Piyush Hazarika said that government has been trying to provide clean drinking water to every household through the Jal Jeevan Scheme. He said that only 8 AIIMS were built during the 60 years rule of Congress government but 15 were established during Modi’s 10 years. Similarly, 75 airports have been set up. The minister said the Chief Minister has kept his promises to the people. He has promised to provide jobs to 100,000 unemployed people in the state in a year and has recruited 95,000 unemployed people in the next six months. He said that every woman with ration card in the state will be given Rs 10,000 each in Orunodoi, Rs 10,000 each in self-help groups in August and Rs 3 lakh in each Namghar under Assam Darshan Scheme.

The meeting was anchored by Biplav Baruah, secretary, BJP Sivasagar District Committe. Other dignitaries who attended the meeting were Rangpur Zila President Surya Kagyung, State Women’s Commission Vice-Chairperson Binita Saikia Day, AGP’s Rekha Kalita, Abhijit Milli, Sanmilit Ganashakti’s Anjan Taye.The minister today addressed seven election rallies in Sivasagar constituency. He went directly from Dikhowmukh to Charing Hafaloting and Namti and then attended a rally at Purani Pukhuri under Rudrasagar panchayat.

