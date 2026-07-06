Assam Minister Reaffirms Commitment to Disability Welfare, Backs Special University Demand

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ashwini Ray Sarkar reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to the welfare of persons with disabilities, stating that both he and the government remained dedicated to addressing their concerns.

The Minister made the remarks while attending a special felicitation programme organised by Pratibandhi Suraksha Sanstha, Assam (PSSA), at the District Library auditorium in Guwahati. The day-long event honoured students with disabilities who successfully cleared the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary final examinations.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said the organisation had been doing commendable work by bringing together a large number of people on a common platform. He acknowledged that several issues remained unresolved but assured that the government would continue its efforts with full commitment. He also expressed hope that the proposed special university for persons with disabilities, for which the organisation had long been campaigning, would be established during the current government’s tenure. He thanked the organisation for encouraging students through the felicitation programme.

The programme began with a cultural performance by visually impaired students. Delivering the welcome address, PSSA president Prasanna Sharma greeted the participants. Nearly 50 students from different parts of the State who had passed the HSLC and Higher Secondary examinations were felicitated with traditional gamosas, certificates and mementoes. Explaining the objective of the programme, the organisation’s secretary, Nripen Malakar, said persons with disabilities (PwDs) had remained neglected over the past five years, compelling many to stage road blockades in protest. However, he said the Minister’s presence at the event reflected a positive approach and urged the government to resolve pending issues through dialogue rather than confrontation.

Malakar called on the government to fill backlog vacancies reserved for persons with disabilities, provide pensions under the relevant provisions of the disability law, improve infrastructure in special schools, ensure free healthcare services, expedite the establishment of the proposed special university, introduce scholarships of Rs 3,000 for students with disabilities and restore the old pension scheme for employees with disabilities.

He added that the organisation had been working for the rights of persons with disabilities since 2016 and remained committed to raising their concerns. Referring to disability rights legislation, he said beneficiaries must receive all entitlements guaranteed under the law and asserted that the government would be held accountable if these provisions were not implemented.

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