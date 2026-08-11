Assam Minister Reviews Paddy Procurement, Orders Faster Delivery and Coordination Ahead of KMS 2026-27

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai on Monday reviewed issues related to the procurement of 10 per cent improved rice for the upcoming Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2026-27.

Rai chaired the meeting at the Assam Secretariat with senior officials of the Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department, Assam Food & Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd (AFCSCL) and Food Corporation of India (FCI). During the meeting, officials discussed issues concerning the procurement and delivery process. FCI officials assured that pending lots would be accepted on priority within the stipulated period and that a reconciliation exercise would be undertaken to resolve pending bill payments.

Rai directed officials to expedite procurement and delivery, noting that only a few days remained to complete the target for the second crop. He also stressed close coordination among all stakeholders to ensure timely procurement, smooth delivery and uninterrupted rice supply to the people of Assam.

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