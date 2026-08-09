Minister Kaushik Rai reviews development and public service initiatives in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Assam Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs and Cooperation, Kaushik Rai, conducted an extensive review of key development and public service initiatives in Dibrugarh on Saturday, inspecting ongoing infrastructure projects, sanitation facilities, the Public Distribution System, and preparations for paddy procurement.

During his district tour, Rai inspected the ongoing drain construction at Chaulkhowa and the Town Hall project under the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs. Reviewing the progress of the projects, the minister directed officials to ensure their timely completion without compromising quality standards.

The drainage project from Banipur Convoy Road to the Sesa river is expected to help address artificial flooding and improve drainage management in Dibrugarh city. Rai also reviewed the ongoing municipal sanitation and waste-management infrastructure, including the Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) and Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP).

At the MRF and FSTP, the minister examined waste processing, material recovery, and scientific sludge-treatment mechanisms. He instructed officials to improve operational efficiency, hygiene, and environmental compliance.

Rai also visited a Fair Price Shop at Lahowal to assess the functioning of the Public Distribution System. He inspected the quality and availability of foodgrains and essential commodities and checked the digital weighing system.

He further inspected the Kheremia Gaon Panchayat Cooperative Society’s godown, where he assessed the availability of essential foodgrain stocks. Officials and cooperative members were instructed to ensure adequate preparedness for the distribution of subsidised pulses and sugar from August 10, alongside the ongoing ‘Anna Sewa Din’ initiative. As part of the tour, Rai visited the Tengakhat Paddy Procurement Centre and reviewed preparations for the second crop cycle of Kharif Season 2026–27. He examined the procurement process, storage arrangements, and operational preparedness to ensure smooth procurement from farmers.

Later, Rai chaired a joint review meeting at the Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner’s Office involving the Housing & Urban Affairs, Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs, and Cooperation departments.

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