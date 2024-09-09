Assam: Minor Boy Drowns in Brahmaputra River in Guwahati City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A tragic incident occurred on Sunday afternoon at the Sukreshwar Ghat in Guwahati, where a 17-year-old boy, Aditya Basfor, drowned in the Brahmaputra River, while his 15-year-old brother, Sahil Basfor, was rescued in a prolonged search operation by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

The two brothers, residents of the Railway Colony in Ambari, had accompanied their family members to the ghat for a ritual. However, strong river currents swept them away, leading to the devastating outcome.

The SDRF team was promptly informed and launched a rescue operation, recovering Aditya’s body after a thorough search. Sahil, fortunately, was rescued alive. The incident occurred just after the family had observed the 10th day rites. The authorities have expressed condolences to the bereaved family, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

