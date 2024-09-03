Dibrugarh Woman with her 2 children jumps in Brahmaputra river

DIBRUGARH: The SDRF-NDRF have launched a massive search operations in Bogibeel area after one woman along with her two children jumped in the Brahmaputra river at Bogibeel “T” point in Dibrugarh on Sunday evening. The woman has been identified as Punam Nagnath Udgiri(29), wife of Nagnath Udgiri. She was a resident of Maharashtra. Her husband works in Likabali in Arunachal Pradesh. According to police sources, a bag containing clothes and a mobile phone and 3 pairs of sandals were recovered from the bridge. “Her husband, (who is working at Indian Army & posted at Likabali) was contacted and is now coming from Likabali. SDRF has already been informed,” said a top police official. Talking to media persons, Udgiri Nagnath Namdev, husband of the woman said, “I was not at home when my wife with our two children left our rented home. I don’t know why my wife has taken such an extreme step. My two kids were roughly seven and six years old. They were studying at private school in Likabali.”

