Assam: Minor girl goes missing in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A 4th standard student of Pub Sarania LP School has gone missing while returning home from school on Monday. The family members of the girl stay at Dakshin Sarania.

Despite a search by the family members in the neighbourhood and surrounding, the girl remains untraceable. The family has expressed dissatisfaction with the police’s response, alleging that they are not acting with the necessary urgency.

The search operation is ongoing, and the family is worried sick about the girl’s safety. The police have been urged to intensify their efforts to trace the missing girl and ensure her safe return.

