Two minor girls rescued from hotel in Paltan Bazaar, Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: According to official sources, two minor girls were rescued from a Paltan Bazaar hotel. The two girls, who were originally sisters, were found in the hotel room that was booked in the name of one Sanjay Das alias Shahjahan Ali. Shahjahan Ali is a resident of Darrang district. The girls rented a place in Odalbakra.

During police investigation, it was revealed that Ali had taken the girls from their Odalbakra residence. Official sources claim that the girls were victims of human trafficking.

Another man, Rafikul Ali, is suspected to be involved in this matter. The police are still looking for him.

