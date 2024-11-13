Assam: Minster Pijush Hazarika Assures Action Against Illegal Caste Certificates

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Minster of Social Justice and Empowerment, Pijush Hazarika, held a crucial meeting with representatives of tribal and tea community organizations at Janata Bhavan in Dispur on Tuesday. Minister Hazarika assured strong action against allegations of illegal caste certificate obtainment for other backward classes of ethnic tea and tribal people. He directed departmental officers to take necessary action and instructed organizations to address complaints within a short period, as per court directives.

Former Minister Prithibi Majhi praised the Assam government’s efforts to reserve seats in government jobs and medical colleges for tea tribe communities, noting that this move was made in good faith, beyond constitutional obligations.

The meeting was attended by MPs Rameshwar Teli, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Minister Sanjay Kishan, Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) chairman Pallab Lochan Das, former minister and President of Tea Tribal National Association Prithivi Majhi, representatives of Assam Tea Tribal Students’ Union and All Assam Tribal Students’ Union, aimed to address various issues affecting tribal and tea community people.

Hazarika emphasized the Chief Minister’s commitment to resolving tea community and tribal issues, announcing a meeting with representatives in November to discuss and resolve their concerns. He also directed the Commissioner-Secretary to expedite works related to community development, including caste certificates.

