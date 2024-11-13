Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association Submits Memorandum to Demow Circle Officer

A Correspondent

DEMOW: The Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA), Demow Branch submitted a memorandum to the Demow Circle Officer on Monday. In the memorandum, they stated that for the past many years under Demow Revenue Circle in the nearby areas of the tea gardens, illegal land digging has been going on and is being supplied to brick kiln and various places by a section of unscrupulous businessmen. Due to this the natural environment is being spoiled and due to the digging of the land big pond-like pits are created. For the dumpers which used to carry land, the roads have also been spoiled. In the memorandum, they demanded to take strict action against the illegal land-digging gang and stop land digging. A copy of the memorandum was also submitted to the District Commissioner of Sivasagar district, the District Forest Officer of Sivasagar District, the ADC of Demow Co-District, and the Demow Forest Sub-division Officer.

