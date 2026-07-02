Assam: Mission Bohag 4.0 completes free drama-in-education workshops

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Line Mime Theatre concluded its “Mission Bohag 4.0” initiative on Tuesday after conducting one-day free Drama-in-Education workshops at 11 educational institutions and NGOs across Assam between April 20 and June 30. Dedicated to Assamese artiste Zubeen Garg, the initiative trained more than 378 students in acting, mime, improvisation, theatre games, role play, music, dance, arts and crafts, yoga and other activities aimed at promoting life skills and holistic development in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

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