Assam: MLA Tuliram Ronghang Donates First Salary to CM’s Relief Fund

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Rongkhang MLA and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member Dr Tuliram Ronghang on Tuesday donated his first salary as a Member of the Assam Legislative Assembly to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Dr Ronghang handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Dispur. He said the contribution was a gesture of solidarity to support people affected during times of hardship and emergency. Describing public service as a responsibility founded on compassion, accountability and commitment to people’s welfare, Dr Ronghang said he would continue working for the greater good of Assam and Karbi Anglong.

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