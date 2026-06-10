KHERONI: KAAC CEM Dr Tuliram Ronghang reviews progress of pumped storage projects

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) and MLA Dr Tuliram Ronghang chaired a high-level review meeting on Monday to assess the progress of Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) aimed at boosting hydroelectricity generation in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts. The meeting, held at Kajir Ronghangpi Guest House in Taralangso, focused on fast-tracking these critical clean energy initiatives to ensure a reliable power supply and promote sustainable development across the twin hills districts. Dr Ronghang emphasised the KAAC’s strong commitment to accelerating the PSPs, describing them as vital for long-term power stability and green energy growth in the region.

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