Assam: Money recovered from online investment scam by Cyber Police in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: A team of the Cyber Police Station has recovered Rs. 70,000 from a fake online investment scam, bringing relief to a victim who lost Rs. 1,00,000 last month.

According to sources, the victim had fallen prey to an online investment scam, resulting in a significant financial loss. The recovered amount of Rs. 70,000 was credited back into the victim’s bank account. Police investigation is underway to recover the remaining amount.

