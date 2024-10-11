Assam: Money recovered from online investment scam by Cyber Police in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A team of the Cyber Police Station has recovered Rs. 70,000 from a fake online investment scam, bringing relief to a victim who lost Rs. 1,00,000 last month.

According to sources, the victim had fallen prey to an online investment scam, resulting in a significant financial loss. The recovered amount of Rs. 70,000 was credited back into the victim’s bank account. Police investigation is underway to recover the remaining amount.

Also Read: Assam: Cyber Police Recover Rs.5.5 lakh from Fake Online Investment Scam (sentinelassam.com)