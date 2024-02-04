Assam: 1250 BJP booth presidents from Cachar district to attend Narendra Modi show

Silchar: A huge delegates including 1250 booth presidents of the BJP in Cachar district had set out for Guwahati to attend the rally of Narendra Modi on Sunday. On the other hand more than one thousand party workers from Karimganj and Hailakandi too would attend the rally. The state unit of the BJP had arranged two special trains for the party workers of the southern Assam. Bimalendu Roy, the president of Cachar BJP said, the number would rise a bit more. Subrata Bhattacharjee, the Karimganj BJP president informed that 400 party workers from four Assembly segments of the district had left for Guwahati.

