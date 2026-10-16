Assam: MoS Defence Sanjay Seth seeks State Support to Expand NCC

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Sanjay Seth has sought cooperation from state governments to facilitate the expansion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), with a target of inducting three lakh additional cadets across the country.

Seth highlighted the expansion plan while chairing the Joint State Representative and Additional Director Generals' Conference 2026 in Guwahati on Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, Seth urged state governments to provide the necessary approvals and support to ensure that the programme reached young people, particularly in areas with greater demand for NCC enrolment.

Seth said the expansion aimed to strengthen character building, leadership and nation-building among young people. He also stressed the importance of cooperation between the Centre and states to achieve the programme's objectives.

The conference was organised under the aegis of the NCC's North Eastern Region Directorate on October 15. It was attended by NCC Director General Lt Gen Virendra Vats, Additional Director Generals of the North Eastern Region and West Bengal and Sikkim Directorates, senior Ministry of Defence officials and other representatives.

Seth called for coordinated action by state governments, the Directorate General of NCC and the Ministry of Defence to address issues discussed at the conference. He emphasised the need to establish clear timelines and ensure follow-up action. He said strengthening the NCC required a coordinated government effort to equip cadets with confidence, discipline and practical skills, while fostering a stronger sense of responsibility towards the nation. The initiative, he said, aligned with the NCC motto, "Unity and Discipline", and the vision of Viksit Bharat.

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