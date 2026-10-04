Assam Motor Owners and Workers Demand 70% Fare Hike Amid Rising Costs

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Lower and Middle Assam Motor Owners and Motor Workers' Coordination Committee, a joint forum of motor owners' and workers' associations in Assam, has urged the State Government to increase passenger vehicle fares by 70 per cent, citing rising fuel, vehicle parts and other essential commodity prices.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister through the Transport Commissioner, the forum said more than 25 lakh workers, employees, self-employed workers and small motor owners were engaged in the private motor transport sector across Assam.

Addressing the media, Coordination Committee convener A Rezzaq Ahmed said the sector had been facing severe losses as passenger fares had not increased since 2019 despite a sharp rise in the prices of petroleum products, vehicle spare parts and other essential commodities. He said many small vehicle owners, including educated unemployed youths who had purchased vehicles through loans, were unable to repay their instalments from their earnings, while some vehicles had been repossessed by finance companies.

Ahmed further said motor workers were not receiving adequate wages and many had been forced to seek alternative employment, such as daily-wage work.

Ahmed said a joint meeting of motor owners' and workers' organisations from 16 districts was held on September 27, following which a joint committee was formed to pursue their demands.

Ahmed demanded a 70 per cent increase in passenger fares, an end to increases in various taxes and penalties, and the immediate implementation of the Assam Motor Transport Social Security Scheme announced by the Government. The forum also demanded an end to the alleged harassment of motor workers and sought social security for them.

Ahmed further demanded that Green buses operating outside Kamrup (Metro) district be stopped.

Ahmed warned that if the demands were not fulfilled within 15 days, the workers would be compelled to launch a series of democratic work-stoppage programmes.

Also Read: All Assam Motor Transport Association (AAMTA) announces 70% hike in passenger transport fares from July 1