Assam: Motorcyclist Dies on Spot in Jorabat

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A motorcyclist was killed on the spot in a road accident on National Highway 6 at Bar Mile in Jorabat. According to sources, a high-speed motorcycle bearing registration number AS01 EH 7813, travelling from Jorabat towards Byrnihat, rammed into a stationary truck bearing registration number AP07 TM 1279 on the highway. The impact was severe and killed the biker instantly. Byrnihat police rushed to the accident site, recovered the body, and sent it to Nongpoh Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination. The identity of the deceased motorcyclist has not yet been established, police said.

Also Read: Teenage college student dies after being hit by speeding vehicle