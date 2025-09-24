Assam mourns its eternal voice: Nation pays emotional farewell to Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Assam is weeping. Streets once filled with the rhythm of dhols and the hum of everyday chatter now echo with the songs of Zubeen Garg, sung not in celebration but in mourning. The state, bound together by grief, gives its cultural icon a farewell unmatched in history — a farewell that has become a phenomenon of love, loss and eternal remembrance.

Veteran journalist Ravish Kumar, moved by the scenes of sorrow, calls it an unprecedented moment. “The people of Assam are singing Zubeen’s songs as his body is engulfed by flames. Nobody wants to talk about anything else, nobody wants to hear about anything else,” he wrote. For Kumar, the past few days reveal the deepest expression of collective grief he has ever seen. “The people did not bid him goodbye; instead, they placed him permanently in their hearts,” he adds, noting that Zubeen’s absence must not only resonate in Assam but also be reflected upon in Delhi and Mumbai.

Kumar observes that Zubeen’s legacy transcends borders. “His grief extends to neighbouring states and even across Bangladesh, where people are writing, crying, mourning. What Zubeen achieved worldwide — the trust, the love — was unparalleled,” he said. His note concludes with words that mirror Assam’s pulse: “Such a great artist deserves this eternal remembrance.”

The loss stirs emotions across India’s music and film fraternity. Udit Narayan, who often shares the stage with Zubeen, remembers him as a rare genius. “He was very popular. He was a lovely human being. He ruled the hearts of so many people. Singing in 40 languages is not a joke. His journey was amazing. He shouldn’t have gone at such a young age,” he said, his voice heavy with emotion.

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda shares a brief but heartfelt note on X: “Legends never die; they live on through their art. #ZubeenGarg will always be with us through his songs.”

Actor Adil Hussain finds himself overwhelmed by the scale of grief. “A human ocean walking with their beloved singer… A phenomenon, very rare. He becomes a melodious expression of unspoken feelings of millions. They are sobbing uncontrollably, some are crying, howling with deep grief. Such a great artist… his afterlife journey begins now. Let’s pray for his soul’s peaceful transition into the divine dimension,” he wrote.

Younger voices also echo the pain. Armaan Malik, recalling fond memories, says: “I always sang Mayabini whenever I visited Assam. It’s heartbreaking to say that now I used to sing it for him. The love the people of Assam have for him is truly immense.”

Singer Shaan, who often shares musical camaraderie with Zubeen, calls him a “fearless spirit who lived every moment on his own terms — a phenomenon whose legacy will live forever.”

