Assam Mourns Literary Icon Geeta Upadhyay and Acclaimed Actress Purabi Sarma

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Various organisations have expressed profound grief over the demise of Padma Shri awardee, noted Assamese and Nepali writer, and two-time Sahitya Akademi Award recipient Geeta Upadhyay, as well as acclaimed actress Purabi Sarma.

In a condolence message, Dipak Sarma of Bahubak, a Multilingual Literary Forum, said the state had lost two stalwarts of literature and culture. He said both had made lasting contributions in their respective fields and played an important role in promoting language and culture. He also prayed for the eternal peace of their departed souls.

Condolences were also expressed by several organisations and individuals, including the Nikhil Bishnupriya Manipuri Sahitya Parishad (NBMSP), Asom Sishu Sahitya Nyas, Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad (ABSP), former office-bearers of the Axom Xahitya Xabha (AXX), Nari Kalyan Sansthan, Manuh Aru Paribesh, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), the Kamrup Metropolitan District Recitation and Cultural Council, literary magazine Navanidhi, Paragjyoti Prakashan and others. They paid tribute to Geeta Upadhyay and Purabi Sarma and prayed for the eternal peace of their departed souls.

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