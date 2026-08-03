Assam Mourns Pronoti Baruah, Remembered for Warmth, Humility and Devotion to Family

GUWAHATI: Pronoti Baruah (68), wife of Kalindra Kumar Baruah of K.K.B. Road, Chenikuthi, Guwahati, and the youngest daughter-in-law of freedom fighter Late Satish Chandra Baruah, passed away on July 31 following a brief illness. Born on DCB Road in Jorhat, Baruah completed her schooling at a government school and graduated from DCB College, Jorhat. She served in the Sericulture Department, Government of Assam, in Jorhat from 1979 to 1985. Baruah was admired for her warmth, humility, gentle nature and unwavering love for her family. Her kindness, compassion and grace touched the lives of everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her two daughters, one son, two sons-in-law, one daughter-in-law and one grandchild. Her last rites were performed at the Navagraha Cremation Ground in Guwahati in the presence of a large gathering of relatives, family members, friends and well-wishers, who paid their final respects. Baruah’s legacy of kindness, love and selfless devotion to her family will continue to live on in the hearts of those whose lives she touched.

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