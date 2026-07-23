Assam: Prominent Industrialist Malchand Lalani Passes Away at Kokrajhar Civil Hospital

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BILASIPARA: Prominent brick industrialist Malchand Lalani passed away on Saturday at Kokrajhar Civil Hospital. It is learnt that Lalani was suffering from heart disease and had a pacemaker installed. On Saturday, he complained of pain and was shifted to the Kokrajhar Civil Hospital, where he breathed his last. Born in Chapar in 1954, he settled permanently in Bilasipara town and set up a brick industry, employing thousands of labourers. His death was mourned by local MLA Jibesh Roy and the Bilasipara Press Club, among others.

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