Assam: MoUs on interstate borders reviewed in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan urged Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh to fast track the progress of their interstate border agreements. During the review meeting today, the state governments decided to extend their cooperation so that the entire survey works of six areas of difference on the Assam-Meghalaya border and 38 agreed villages on the Assam-Arunachal border are completed in the next six months.

Top officials of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya were present at today’s review meeting. Senior officials from the Survey of India were also present at the review meeting.

Also Read: Assam-Meghalaya Border Communities Protest Against Illegal Sand Mining, Demand Government Action