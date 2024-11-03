Assam-Meghalaya Border Communities Protest Against Illegal Sand Mining, Demand Government Action

A Correspondent

Boko: Aggrieved at the continuing illegal sand mining that has continued to put their lives and livelihoods in peril, various organizations of both Assam and Meghalaya on Saturday held a meeting, followed by a rally to express their resentment at the government inaction over their complaints.

The meeting this afternoon was led by the Mothers’ Union of Assam and Meghalaya border and sought to put an end to the menace that has disoriented their lives, in a huge way. The meeting was held at the Nokmakundi village Playground (along the Assam-Meghalaya border).

Leaders from Garo Students union (GSU) Assam State Zone, Garo Women Council (GWC), All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), Garo Gaonburha Association and many other organizations from both Assam and Meghalaya states took part in the programme.

Speaking first at the meeting, ABSU advisor, Dhiraj Hazowary said, “United we stand, divided we fall.” He urged all tribal communities of the area to stand against mining from the Dudhnoi (Manda) River and the long term effects of what is fast turning into a flashpoint of conflict.

“In the coming days there won’t be sand for any of us to use. This empty river will affect aquatic life, paddy fields, river erosion and many other issues. Hundreds of overloaded trucks without challan are illegally plying towards Guwahati city everyday and the roads that are allowing this are being damaged day by day,” said Dhiraj.

“Instead of stopping illegal sand mining and transportation, the forest department is busy collecting money from every truck to satisfy the upper echelons. The forest department has established forest offices in Rangjuli, Dudhnoi, Dhupdhara along the roadside but this has not stopped. What does this show about what is happening,” asked Dhiraj Basumatary.

GSU Assam State Zone president Folding R Marak said that if people of the area strongly protest against sand mining, then the government will be forced to stop. This kind of activity, he said, was also held in Boko River too. However, due to the people’s strong protest, the government has stopped the mining from the Boko River at Kompaduli village area.

GWC president also urged everyone to stand united against sand mining whether it was legal or illegal.

“Nokmakundi and nearby villages face erosion, lack of water for cultivation even in the rainy seasons when the river is in spate,” said the GWC president.

Mothers’ Union president Sona Marak emphasized that the meeting has been organized in view of the joint public complaint regarding extraction of huge illegal sand mining at Nokmakundi and Kalikapara and nearby villages under 72 No. Damra Gaon Panchayat (G.P) of Dudhnoi Revenue circle.

“The first joint public complaint regarding extraction of huge illegal sand mining at Nokmakundi and Kalikapara on March 14, 2023 was informed to the authorities and also initiated action against the illegal miners. They had also seized their equipment used in sand mining from the mining site. However after a year, the same interested individuals were repeated on May 16, 2024. A joint public complaint was submitted by the Gaonburas of surrounding villages of illegal sand mining sites. After the inquiry the extraction was stopped for 3 (three) months while at Kalikapara, it was continued till date,” she said.

“Last but not least, illicit sand mining has continued in Nokmakundi from the first week of October 2024 till today. However, the extraction of illegal sand mining at Dudhnoi (Manda) river is severely affecting the natural environment, disturbing ecological balance causing soil erosion, water pollution and sound pollution for the people of entire area,” added Sona Marak.

As per sources the villages affected are Nokmakundi, Kasumari, Wanglapara, Kalikapara, Damra, Damra Patpara, Tengasot, Bakrakhuti in Assam area. On the other hand, in Meghalaya part are Nogolpara, Kentra, Nameram and Ansalipara.

When contacted on the matter, MLA Dudhnoi Constituency Jadob Swargiary also raised serious concerns over the mining and said that he wrote the matter to the Forest Minister, Chief Minister and also raised the questions about the mining in the Assam state assembly too.

“Till date no reply has been given by the authorities. Even those involved in the mining don’t obey the rules and regulations. Therefore, the whole area is affected by erosion and many other problems,” he said. Folding R. Marak, the president of GSU, stressed that two persons died as a result of sand gravel mining in the Boko River. Now the same condition will happen here also due to the mining.

Mothers’ Union President Sona Marak said that they will jointly meet the Chief Minister and concerned ministers to stop the mining. “If it does not work, we will continue to protest.”

