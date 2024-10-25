Assam: MP Ajit Bhuyan appointed as president of opposition forum

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: The Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan has been appointed as the new president of the Assam Sonmilita Morcha (ASM). This announcement was made following the meeting of the Morcha. The Morcha also appointed John Ingti Kathar, the president of the All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC), and Suprakash Talukdar, secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) Assam State, as working presidents of the Assam Sonmilita Morcha, and president of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Lurinjyoti Gogoi’s role will be written as general secretary of the Morcha.

This development happened after the resignation of Bhupen Borah as the president of the Assam Sonmilita Morcha on Wednesday. Earlier, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced the candidate for the Behali Assembly constituency in the upcoming bypoll in Assam. Congress named Jayanta Bora as the party’s nominee to contest elections in the Behali Assembly seat.

Bora quit the BJP and joined the Congress on Thursday. The Behali seat became a point of contention in the united opposition forum in Assam, which compelled Congress leader Bhupen Borah to resign as President due to differences in seat-sharing.

