‘BJP destroying principles of democracy’: Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan

NAGAON: Rajya Sabha MP, president of Asom Nagarik Somaj and former journalist of the state, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, the secretary of the Asom Nagarik Somaj, Paresh Malakar participated at a public meeting in connection with ongoing LS polls at the premises of Nagaon Nonoi Panikhati Masjid on Tuesday and also advocated for restoration of democracy as well as its Constitution in the country with adequate electoral participation in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, the president of Asom Nagarik Somaj as well as its secretary Paresh Malakar addressed a press conference too at the Masjid premises just ahead of the public meeting.

While addressing the press conference, MP Bhuyan said that the ruling BJP has destroyed the principles of democracy. It has torn out the pages of the nation’s Constitution and put a strain on democracy throughout the nation.

The ruling saffron party tried to cross the electoral gaps by terrorizing the people, Bhuyan said adding that BJP is a communal party and has polarized the people.

He however asserted that Modi has a washing machine in which he washes the corrupt people and puts the clean people in jail. Modi is worried that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has succeeded in the first phase of the elections, Bhuyan added further. Referring to the earlier strategy of the ruling BJP that rejected the Muslim votes, he said that the same BJP is currently looking for Muslim votes. MP Bhuyan also took a dig at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Also Read: CSIR-NEIST organizes Yusuf Hamied Residential Chemistry camp for school students in Jorhat

Also Watch;