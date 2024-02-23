Assam: MP Pabitra Margherita lauds success of Mission Basundhara

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Addressing a press conference from the party head office in Guwahati, the Chief Minister’s Political Secretary and Spokesperson, Pabitra Margherita, said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party always believes that safeguarding of identity, land and base (Jati, Mati, Bheti) will lead to protection of Assamese and Indian society”.

The MP said that the digitisation of land records in an organised manner under Mission Basundhara has resulted in successfully resolving several land-related problems for which the people supported the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led State Government. Following the successful completion of the first phase, Mission Basundhara 2.0 is well on its course, he added.

He said that under Mission Basundhara, 1,27,48,152 applications were received and 88 percent, i.e., 24,10,307 applications, were disposed of, providing service to a total of 19,01,861 applicants. A pet project of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and one of the BJP’s bold initiatives has entered its next phase, and 2,29,659 land documents will be distributed this month, he said. Of the total land pattas, 1,92,056—i.e., 84 percent of applicants belong to SC, ST, and Other Backward Classes—mentioned the MP and gave his best wishes to each and every recipient of the land documents.

MP Margherita also said that the people of the country are witnessing where the INDIA Alliance is headed. “In Assam, too, they are cobbling an alliance with parties like NGOs and parties with no stand. In every election, the people of Assam have outright rejected them outright,” he added.

Calling them unprincipled, the MP criticised them, saying that 855 Assamese people were gunned down during the Assam agitation by the then-Congress regime. “Leaders like Lurinjyoti Gogoi, under the garb of regionalism, have now joined hands with the Congress party. This is very unfortunate and condemnable,” he added. He said that the saffron party’s doors are always open for those who believe in the party’s ideology, principles, and vision and are willing to work towards nation-building. “It’s true that scores of Congressmen have expressed their desire to join our party. They want to free themselves from a tainted party responsible for the murders of 855 martyrs for adopting an anti-Sanatan stance and teaming up with the Bangladeshis,” he said, adding, “On the other hand, State Congress President Bhupen Borah, who has been brought up in a Mahapurush culture and ethos and hails from an educated cultured family, will also join the ranks of the BJP soon. Of course, he (Borah) will have to discard the Gandhi-Vadra family and sing hymns in praise of Assam and Bharat Mata.”

