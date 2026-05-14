Assam: Mrigashree Baruah crowned 1st runner-up at Miss Grand India 2026

GUWAHATI: In a proud moment for Assam, Mrigashree Baruah secured the prestigious title of 1st runner-up at Miss Grand India 2026, winning hearts across the country with her grace, intelligence, and inspiring personality.

A professional anchor, law student, classical dancer, artist Mrigashree stood out not only for her beauty and stage presence but also for her meaningful advocacy focused on child protection, child begging, and awareness surrounding the POCSO Act.

She has been awarded with 3 National Awards for her contributions to the society.

With this remarkable accomplishment, Mrigashree Baruah has proven that true beauty shines brightest winning the Runner Up title at the Miss Grand India 2026 organised by Star Entertainment in Talkatora Stadium, Delhi in the presence of the President and founder of Miss Grand International Mr. Nawat and Miss Grand International 2025 Emma Tiglao.

This information was stated in a press release.

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