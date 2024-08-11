Miss Grand India 2024: Irene Dkhar and Dr. Tanvi Marak to represent Meghalaya

Shillong: The Meghalaya Youth Tourism Development Society and Miss Meghalaya Organization announced that Irene Dkhar, former Miss Northeast, Miss Meghalaya, and Femina Miss India Meghalaya, alongside Dr. Tanvi Marak, former Miss Meghalaya, Miss Sunsilk Northeast, and Femina Miss India Meghalaya, will be competing in one of the country’s premier beauty pageants, Miss Grand India 2024. Miss Grand India, a prestigious event organized by Glaman and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., is recognized as one of the top three beauty pageants in India. The grand finale will take place on August 11 at Zee Studio, Jaipur, Rajasthan, where these accomplished contestants from Meghalaya will vie for the coveted crown.

The Meghalaya Youth Tourism Development Society and Miss Meghalaya Organization extend their heartfelt best wishes to Irene Dkhar and Dr. Tanvi Marak. Both organizations are hopeful that these talented young women will not only make Meghalaya proud but also bring home the title, thereby earning the opportunity to represent India on the international stage.

As the competition date approaches, the entire state of Meghalaya stands behind Irene and Tanvi, cheering them on as they aim to make history at Miss Grand India 2024, stated a press release.

