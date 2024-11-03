Assam: Mrityunjoy 108 Services Attend 246 Accident Cases during Diwali

Staff reporter

Guwahati: During Diwali, October 31 and November 1, Assam witnessed a total of 246 road traffic accident cases served by 108 “Mrityunjoy services.” . According to 108 “Mritunjoy services,” Kamrup Metro accounted for the highest number of accidents with 20, followed closely by Sonitpur with 19 and Kamrup Rural with 15. Hailakandi and Morigaon recorded the least number of accidents, with only 1 each.

The festival also saw 16 burn cases reported during the same period. Kamrup and Nagaon topped the list with 3 cases each, while Kamrup Metro and Morigaon had two cases each, followed by Cachar, Dibrugarh, Dimahasao, Golaghat, Karimganj, and Nalbari, which each reported 1 burn case.

The Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) reported from October 31, 8 a.m. to November 1, 8 a.m. 54 RTA cases, all from Kamrup Metro. Unfortunately, two individuals were brought dead to the hospital.

The following day, November 1 at 8 a.m. to November 2 at 8 a.m., 31 reported cases of road traffic accidents, according to RTA. 27 of these were from Kamrup Metro, while 4 were from outside. There are 2 patients of the age group 0–10, 2 in the age group 10–20, 18 in the age group 20–30, 6 in the age group 30–40, and 3 in the group over 40 years of age. There are 9 patients in total who were admitted. Reports of 1 RTA death were made. There have been a total of 4 burn cases connected to Diwali, with 1 patient from Kamrup (M) and 3 from outside of Kamrup (M).

A total of 5 cases were related to physical assault—3 from Kamrup (M) and the other 2 from outside the city. Of the 5 cases, 2 patients are between the ages of 20 and 30, and the remaining 3 are between the ages of 30 and 40. There were 2 patients admitted in total.

