Assam: Youth Dies in Fatal Bike Accident; Two Others Seriously Injured in Silchar

A correspondent

Silchar: In a tragic turn of events, a youth lost his life while attempting to elope with his girlfriend as the bike they were riding met with a fatal accident. The tragic incident happened on Friday late night at Gachhtal area of Sonai. The youth, identified as Sanjit Rabidas died on the spot while his girlfriend, a minor and another friend sustained serious injuries and had been shifted to the Silchar Medical College Hospital. The desperate youths were tripling on the bike and none of them were wearing helmet. An eyewitness said, the bike was in high speed and lost control and collided with a bridge railing throwing all the three onto the road. Interestingly Sanjit reportedly made similar attempt of eloping with the minor girl last week, but police intervention foiled their venture.

