Assam: Multiple landslides take place in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Incessant rains led to multiple landslides in the capital city of Guwahati. Although there was no report of injuries, the landslides caused damage to the property of multiple families. The first incident took place in the Pandu locality of the city, where two houses partially collapsed into the Brahmaputra river. The damaged houses belong to Vijay Haloi and Binoy Deka, respectively. The second incident took place on the Pandu-Kamakhya road, where a massive bolder crashed into the house of Dhiren Das, causing damage to the same. The third incident took place in the Pathar Quary locality, where a guard wall collapsed under pressure from the water, mud, and soil, leading to a vehicle getting buried under debris.

