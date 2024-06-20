Assam Floods: 5 Killed, Nearly 300,000 Affected by Landslides

GUWAHATI: Assam is still dealing with serious flooding and landslides. According to an official report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 296,384 people have been affected in the past 24 hours. Sadly, five people died because of landslides caused by heavy rain.
Meanwhile, heavy flooding has been reported in Assam, and a landslide in the Badarpur area of Karimganj district has killed five people.
This brings the total number of deaths due to flooding since Cyclone Remal hit the state in May to around 30. Over 161,000 people across 15 districts have been affected.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Karimganj is the worst affected district, with 152,133 people suffering from the floods.
The flooding has damaged crops on 1,378.64 hectares and affected 54,877 animals. Currently, 470 villages across 24 revenue circles are submerged. About 5,114 people have taken shelter in 43 relief camps.
Karimganj is the hardest-hit district, with 245,379 people affected by the floods. Other severely affected districts include Tamulpur (11,526 people), Bajali (5,671 people), Hojai (5,272 people), and Nagaon (5,247 people). The Kopili River in Kampur, Nagaon, is still flowing above the danger level.
Around 12,166 people are currently staying in relief camps across seven flood-affected districts. Additionally, 10,287 people who are not in camps are seeking shelter at Relief Distribution Centers in Karimganj and Nagaon.
A total of 979 villages across 48 revenue circles in 19 districts are still submerged. The affected districts include Kamrup, South Salmara, Goalpara, Nagaon, Bongaigaon, Lakhimpur, Hojai, Darrang, Nalbari, Karimganj, Udalguri, Tamulpur, Hailakandi, Biswanath, Barpeta, Cachar, Baksa, Bajali, and Sonitpur.
In addition to flooding, landslides have hit the districts of Dima Hasao, Cachar, and Karimganj, affecting 46 people and destroying 1.13 hectares of land. Furthermore, storms have impacted 28 villages in 10 revenue circles across the districts of South Salmara, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Dima Hasao, and Cachar.
Erosion has also caused significant damage in the districts of Nalbari, Dhubri, South Salmara, Kokrajhar, Tinsukia, and Udalguri, with 7.75 hectares of land eroded in Dhubri and Tinsukia alone.
The floods have also affected local animals, with 253,413 impacted. Evacuations have been conducted to save both livestock and people.
ALSO WATCH: