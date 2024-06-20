Assam Floods: 5 Killed, Nearly 300,000 Affected by Landslides

GUWAHATI: Assam is still dealing with serious flooding and landslides. According to an official report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 296,384 people have been affected in the past 24 hours. Sadly, five people died because of landslides caused by heavy rain.

This brings the total number of deaths due to flooding since Cyclone Remal hit the state in May to around 30. Over 161,000 people across 15 districts have been affected.