Assam: Munin Borkotoki Literary Award 2024 Announced

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Munin Borkotoki Memorial Trust has announced the recipient of the Munin Borkotoki Literary Award 2024. The 30th Munin Borkotoki Literary Award is presented to Papari Barman for her short story collection “Porua Puhoniya.”

The award, instituted in memory of renowned litterateur, critic, and journalist Late Munin Borkotoki, aims to encourage talented young writers in Assamese language.

The Munin Borkotoki Literary Award has been conferred upon the new writers since its inception in 1995. The award carries a cash prize of Rs. 50,000, a memento, and a citation.

