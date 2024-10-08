‘Bhaimon Da’: A cinematic tribute to Munin Baruah’s legacy

GUWAHATI: A new upcoming Assamese movie “Bhaimon Da”, a tribute to Assamese cinema’s posters and audio-video was released at Rudra Baruah auditorium of Jyotichitrabon Kahilipara on Monday.

The film was produced by Shyamantak Gautam under the banner of Zeal Creations and directed by Sasanka Samir. The director of photography for the movie was Vanchinathan Murugesan. The film is based on the life and work history of the late Munin Baruah (Bhaimon Da), who was a man of talents in the Assamese cinema industry of India. He was one of the best film directors in Assam cinematography.

Munin Baruah is regarded in Assam as a prominent director and scriptwriter who helped establish and popularize Assamese cinema in other places. In respect and love, people called him “Bhaimon Da”. The story, screenplay, and dialogue of this film have also been written by Sasanka Samir. On Monday, in the poster release ceremony, lighting of the lamp was done by Manjula Barua, J P Das, and Samar Hazarika. Logo inauguration of Jyoti Jayantee was done by Santanu Borthakur, senior advocate of Gauhati High Court.

A live painting session of the day was also done in front of the Rudra Baruah auditorium. The producer of this film, Shyamantak Gautam, and the executive producer of this film, Anupom Sarma, spoke about the journey of the movie Bhaimon Da-A, a tribute to Assamese cinema.

Posters were released by Manjula Baruah, Mridula Baruah, Manisha Hazarika, and Shanta Uzir. The movie will release on February 7 of the upcoming year 2025. The movie release date was launched by Sanjeev Hazarika. In this ceremony, Sasanka Samir delivered the speech of the director. The first song video of this movie was released on Monday. Pankaj Ingti team performed a dance on the song “Beer”. “Brandy” was also a part of this mega event, stated a press release.

