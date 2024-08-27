Assam: N. F. Railway Advances Towards ‘Zero Scrap Mission’

GUWAHATI: In line with the "Zero Scrap Mission" of Indian Railways, N. F. Railway has taken significant steps to make all the establishments and units under its jurisdiction free from scrap materials. Under this mission, continuous monitoring is ensured to keep the stations, depots, sheds, workshops, and sections scrap-free.

As a part of the "Zero Scrap Mission," N. F. Railway has sold 23628 MT scrap rails/p-way materials and 19192 MT of miscellaneous scrap items, generating revenues worth Rs 202.84 crore during the last fiscal year. During the same period, condemned rolling stock, i.e., 26 diesel locomotives, 247 coaches, and 284 wagons were also sold.

Up to the month of July 2024 of the current fiscal year, Northeast Frontier Railway has sold Rs 41.58 crore worth of scrap Rails, P-Way material, condemned coaches, wagons and locomotives, which is 34.65% higher than the last year's sale value of Rs 30.88 crore. The "Zero Scrap Mission" drive has not only generated revenue for Indian Railways but will also create space for accumulating other materials, including scrap. This has not only helped in surpassing the scrap sale target but also improved the aesthetics of stations, workplaces, and surrounding areas. It has also helped to keep the railway premises clean and environment-friendly, stated a press release.

