Assam: N. F. Railway continues to undertake various initiatives

Guwahati: N. F. Railway has been adopting several initiatives to improve freight transportation and provide a better customer interface. As part of such initiatives, a few more stations have been opened for handling both inward and outward goods traffic during the month of June 2024 to facilitate easier transportation of various goods by different segments of customers.

To improve customer interface and augment freight revenue, Adina station under the Katihar division is open for handling inward coal traffic w.e.f. June 3, 2024. Tatibahar station under Rangiya division is open for handling outward bamboo traffic w.e.f. June 10, 2024.

Moreover, under the Business Development Units (BDUs) initiative, bamboo cuts were loaded from Biswanath Chariali station under Rangiya Division. Further, 42 wagons of maize have been booked from Falakata station, and 21 wagons of stone chips have been booked from Binnaguri station under Alipurduar Division. Also, 20 wagons of bamboo were transported from Dhemaji in Assam to Amlai in Madhya Pradesh for the first time by Tinsukia Division. Due to continuous effort under BDU, parcel earnings at Dimapur station have increased by 16.69% in comparison to the corresponding month of the previous year. Improvements in customer interfaces and the opening of new terminals lead to increased loading and unloading of freight trains. As a result, N.F. Railway’s revenue will significantly grow in the coming years, a press release said.

