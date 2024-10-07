Assam: Na-Gosain Hauli Durga Puja completes 201 years in North Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Na-Gosai Hauli Durga Puja (residence of the Na-Gosain family) in North Guwahati will complete its 200th anniversary this year. This puja will be conducted in a sacred, spiritual environment, albeit without extravagant displays.

Assam has records of 150-year-old Durga pujas. The Durga Puja of the Na-Gosai family in Rajaduar, North Guwahati, is one such puja. The family draws its line from Swargadeu Lakshi Kanta Singha's Diksha guru (consecrator) Na-Gosain family Acharya Ramananda Xorujana's son Gangeswar Gosain's descendant Maujadar Gobindeswar Goswami. Maujadar Gobindeswar's family is continuing to date the tradition of conducting and celebrating the puja in an austere manner.

In 1818, during the third Burmese (Maan) invasion, the Swargadeus with their officials had to flee to lower Assam. During those times, the family of Na-Gosain also came along from the Pahumara area of Majuli. The Na-Gosain family in North Guwahati has been performing Durga Puja continuously since the days of Yogeswar Goswami. This year, the Durga Puja of the Na-Gosain family in North Guwahati will cross 200 years.

Despite being one of the oldest and most historically significant pujas in North Kamrup, this puja has not gained much popularity. Currently, the family of Late Govindeswar Goswami continues to perform the puja following Vedic and tantric rituals. Unlike modern barowari pujas, this puja remains free from competition. Previously, animal sacrifice was a part of puja, but it was discontinued in the 1880s. Since 1901, the family has been worshipping clay idols of Devi Maa Durga. Notably, renowned sculptor Nabín Ghosh was brought from Bengal by Mauzadar Govindeswar Goswami in 1901 to make the idols. Later on, his renowned sculptor son Ramesh Chandra Ghosh was commissioned to make the idols. This family was given land by Maujadar Gobindeswar Goswami. The family has embraced Assamese traditions and culture.

In 2023, during the 200th anniversary celebration, Chief Minister, Dr.Himanta Biswa Sarma, attended the Mahanabami Puja and paid homage to Goddess Durga. The entire Na-Gosain family, including women, and the elders offered prayers to Goddess Durga, seeking her blessings for the energetic Chief Minister of the state. This year too, Durga Puja will be celebrated in Na-Gosain Hawli.

