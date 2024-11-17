Assam: NAAC B+ Accreditation to West Guwahati College of Education

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: West Guwahati College of Education has earned a B+ grade accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), marking a significant milestone in its journey towards academic excellence. The college’s commitment to quality education, innovative practices, and student-focused initiatives was highly appreciated. Principal of the Institution, Dr. Gitanjali Choudhury, and coordinator, IQAC Barsita Sarkar, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the teaching, non-teaching staff, alumni, parents, and students of the Institution for their unwavering support. This recognition reaffirms the college’s position as a center for quality learning and motivates it to aim for greater accomplishments in the future.

Also Read: Guwahati: NAAC Peer Team visits Pragjyotish College