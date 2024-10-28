Guwahati: NAAC Peer Team visits Pragjyotish College

GUWAHATI: The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) peer team visited Pragjyotish College for the third cycle of NAAC Assessment on October 25 and October 26. The two-day peer team assessment was done by Vice Chancellor, Jaypee University of IT, Chairperson NAAC PTV, Dr. Rajendra Kumar Sharma, Professor, West Bengal State University, Member Coordinator NAAC PTV, Dr. Subir Biswas, and Principal, Pragati College of Arts and Commerce, Member NAAC PTV, Dr. Ashok Pandurang Mahajan.

The assessment included interaction with the college teaching and non-teaching staff, heads of various cells and committees, along with interaction with the present students and alumni of the college. The peer team members also interacted with the parents and guardians of the students of the college. They also assessed the various departments and facilities of the college. The first day of the visit concluded with a vibrant cultural program by the students dedicated to the respected peer team members.

The second day of the assessment started with the review of the best practices of the college. The peer team members also visited the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) as a part of their assessment process. The two-day NAAC visit concluded with the peer team sharing their experience followed by an exit meeting, stated a press release.

