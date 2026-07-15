Assam: NABARD Honours Rural Changemakers on 45th Foundation Day

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: NABARD’s Assam Regional Office celebrated its 45th Foundation Day by felicitating rural MSME women entrepreneurs, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), bankers and Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) for their contribution to rural development at its office on Tuesday.

Additional Chief Secretary B. Kalyan Chakravarthy attended the programme as the chief guest, while RBI Regional Director Sushmita Phukan and State Bank of India Chief General Manager Atul Rathi were the distinguished guests.

Addressing the gathering, Chakravarthy praised NABARD’s role in rural development and highlighted its contribution to transforming PACS in Assam through computerisation. He said PACS had diversified into business activities beyond credit operations and also commended NABARD’s support for GI certification of traditional products to preserve Assam’s cultural heritage and promote sustainable livelihoods.

NABARD Assam Chief General Manager G. Ramesh Kumar reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to strengthening women-led enterprises, FPOs and PACS to build a self-reliant and inclusive rural economy. Phukan stressed the need to strengthen the rural financial ecosystem and improve the rural credit-deposit ratio, while Rathi congratulated NABARD on its contribution to rural development.

An exhibition featuring products made by NABARD-supported self-help groups and FPOs was also organised during the event.

Also Read: Assam: NABARD holds workshop on grain storage plan in Hojai